AIADMK Wants EC to Restrain Stalin from Making Remarks on Jayalalithaa Probe Panel
When a matter was pending before a court of law including a commission appointed under the Commission of Inquiry Act, its proceedings cannot be subject to any discussion or campaign in public, AIADMK said.
File image of DMK President MK Stalin. (Image: PTI)
Chennai: The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu Thursday hit out at DMK chief MK Stalin for allegedly making scandalous remarks against an inquiry commission probing the circumstances leading to the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and sought the EC's intervention.
Stalin's remarks amounted to a violation of the model code of conduct (MCC), it said, and urged the Election Commission (EC) to restrain him from making remarks about the Justice Arumughaswamy Commission in his campaign speeches.
The ruling party made a representation to the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo, alleging that Stalin was making such remarks against the Commission.
The DMK chief, also State Leader of Opposition, was conducting a "false and scandalous election campaign" against the commission, it said.
"For instance, in an election meeting held at Salem on March 22, 2019, Stalin very openly attacked the propriety of the Justice Arumughaswamy Commission and also made various allegations, thereby attributing motives against, it," the party said.
"This kind of speech is clearly a violation of the model code of conduct," the representation, submitted by party spokesperson and advocate RM Babu Murugavel said.
When a matter was pending before a court of law including a commission appointed under the Commission of Inquiry Act, its proceedings cannot be subject to any discussion or campaign in public, AIADMK said.
Stalin "is repeatedy saying in this election campaign that if the DMK comes to power, a new and independent inquiry will be ordered regarding the death of Amma (Jayalalithaa) which is clear violation of the model code of conduct."
The Commission has already enquired the matter "at length," it said, adding, such statements make a "mockery" of the inquiry panel.
With the Tamil Nadu government having appointed the commission after due legal process, Stalin was trying to "sabotage the inquiry commission proceedings with ulterior motives," the party alleged.
He was "trying to confuse the people of Tamil Nadu with these kind of false propaganda," the AIADMK said. It requested the CEO to look into the matter and issue suitable directions, thereby restraining the DMK leader from making the issue relating to commission a campaign agenda as it was a clear violation of the model code of conduct.
Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016, over two months after being treated for various complications, including infection, since September 22.
The State government had set up the inquiry commission headed by retired High Court judge A Arumughaswamy to look into the circumstances leading to the death of the late AIADMK supremo citing doubts expressed by various people.
