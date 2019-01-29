AIADMK’s V Maitreyan Wents Ire on Facebook After Exclusion from Poll Committees

AIADMK MP V Maitreyan has expressed disappointment over his exclusion from the important committees formed by the party to prepare manifestos and hold deliberations on the alliances and seat-sharing, revealing a possible rift within the party."My name did not figure in any of these committees. Of course whether to include a party member or not is clearly the party's discretion. In all elections after my joining the AIADMK in 1999, I had always been a part of the seat sharing committee or the manifesto committee appointed by Jayalalithaa herself," Maitreyan said on Facebook.Maitreyan remembered the 2009 manifesto, which was presented as a power point presentation at a hotel in Chennai. Maitreyan remembered that Jayalalithaa had intervened on who should make the presentation, giving him the opportunity instead of the then Jaya TV editor Sunil.Maitreyan said Jayalalithaa had departed for her Kodanad retreat after the manifesto presentation, and at the airport Jayalalithaa had stopped her car specifically to have a word with him. Maitrayean recalled how Jayalalithaa praised him: "Maitreyan, you did well yesterday. I'm happy. Congratulations,” the late leader said as recalled by Maitreyan.Maitreyan ended the Facebook post with a rhetorical "what more can I ask for?"*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.