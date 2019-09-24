AICC Nominates Telangana Congress Chief's Wife Padmavathi Reddy as Huzurnagar Bypoll Candidate

Hyderabad: The All India Congress Committee on Tuesday announced the name of Nalamada Padmavathi Reddy as the party candidate for the Huzurnagar by-election scheduled to be held on October 21. Congress general secretary Mukhul Wasnik said party president Sonia Gandhi had approved the candidature of PadmavatiH.

An internal feud was underway for long between state Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and the party’s working president Revanth Reddy over the choice of candidate. While Uttam Reddy wanted to field his wife Padmavathi, Revanth Reddy was keen to nominate party spokesperson Kiran Kumar Reddy as the candidate.

Recently, Revanth Reddy had appealed to the AICC leadership to serve a show-cause notice to the TPCC chief for taking a unilateral decision to field his wife. An architect, Padmavathi had lost from the Kodada Assembly constituency (seeking a re-election) in the December 2018 elections to Bollam Mallaiah Yadav of the Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) by a margin of 756 votes.

The bypoll has been necessitated due to the election of the sitting MLA, Uttam Reddy to the Lok Sabha and is being seen as a battle of prestige for him. The TRS has fielded S Saidireddy. TRS working president and state Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, addressed a meeting in support of Saidireddy on Monday.

Addressing a gathering after admitting local leaders into the Congress on Monday, Uttam Reddy asked if the TRS had the right to seek votes "after not implementing its election promises like farmers' loan waiver and financial assistance to unemployed youth." He has also sought the support of the Communist Party of India and other parties in the bypoll.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is looking to make heavy inroads in the state and preparing itself as an alternative to the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led TRS, is yet to announce its nominee. Names of Sasikla Reddy and Shankaramma, mother of Srinatha Chary who sacrificed his life during the statehood movement, are doing the rounds.

