AICC Restores Coordination Committee for Haryana, Two Days After Withdrawing It

The AICC had issued the coordination committee list on Friday, but withdrawn it within minutes, leading to speculations that factionalism had yet again consumed the high command’s efforts towards unity.

Ramlal Kondal | News18

Updated:March 18, 2019, 2:56 PM IST
File photo of senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.
New Delhi: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Monday re-instated the coordination committee it had constituted, but soon withdrawn, for Haryana.

Speaking to journalists in Delhi, AICC in-charge for Haryana Ghulam Nabi Azad said the move to withdraw the committee was taken as the party wanted to constitute more committees. “The cause wasn’t that big. It was a small one,” he said. The remaining committees would be constituted later, he added.

The coordination committee will be headed by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Besides Hooda, the panel has 15 members including Ashok Tanwar, Kumari Selja, Kiran Chaudhary, Randeep Surjewala, Kuldeep Bishnoi, Mahender Pratap Singh, Capt. Ajay Singh Yadav, Dipender Hooda, Navin Jindal, Kailash Rani, Anil Thakkar, Jaivir Singh Balmiki and Jaspal Singh Lali.

The AICC had issued the coordination committee list on Friday, but withdrawn it within minutes, leading to speculations that factionalism had yet again consumed the high command’s efforts towards unity.

Announcing the decision, Azad went on to clarify that Bhupinder Singh Hooda wasn’t “upset” and “has wilfully agreed to head the team”.
