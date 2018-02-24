Aided by MLA's Cycle Yatra, Congress to Corner BJP Govt Over Farmers' Plight in MP Budget Session

: Alleging that the situation of farmers only worsened post 2003 in Madhya Pradesh, Congress MLA Jitu Patwari on Saturday said that he would go on a cycle yatra, covering around 200 km, and bringing farmers' issues to the forefront before the budget session begins on Monday.Patwari, who was among the Congress leaders who channelised farmers during their 2017 protest in Malwa region, said he would start his cycle journey on February 25 from his residence in Indore and would reach state Assembly on February 26, while holding public meetings on farmers' issues at Dewas, Sonkatch, Ashta and Sehore.Referring to Mandsaur farmer protest last year, where farmers were seeking loan waivers and appropriate prices for their produce, the MLA said that police fired on farmers killing six. A judicial inquiry is underway in the incident."Seventy five farmers ended life in a month after Mandsaur incident, while around 500 have killed themselves till date which is perturbing and shameful figure," said Patwari.The former Youth Congress state head claimed there were 85 lakh small and marginal farmers in MP, whereas around 50 lakh of these peasants are buried under loans to the tune of Rs 60,000 cr."Thirteen years ago, farmers who had loans of Rs one lakh now have unpaid dues of Rs 12 lakh, while those who had nothing against their names now face unpaid loans of around seven lakh," claimed Patwari.He went on to claim that in order to prevent farmers' suicides, unhindered and cost effective power in necessary. Wheat and other grains should fetch minimum support price of Rs 3,000 per quintal and pulses at least Rs 7,000 a quintal."BJP waived off farm loans in UP, Maharashtra and other states but why was this not done in MP," he asked.The 31-day budget session in Madhya Pradesh begins on February 26.