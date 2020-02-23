Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Politics
1-min read

AIIMS Seeks Explanation from Resident Doctors' Body President on 'Political' Tweet Post Delhi Poll Results

AIIMS RDA president Adarsh Pratap Singh had posted a tweet on February 12, congratulating the people of Delhi on AAP's victory in the election, according to an RDA member. He, however, deleted later in the day.

PTI

Updated:February 23, 2020, 7:48 PM IST
AIIMS Seeks Explanation from Resident Doctors' Body President on 'Political' Tweet Post Delhi Poll Results
Representative image.

New Delhi: The Centre-run AIIMS has demanded an explanation from the president of the Resident Doctors Association for a tweet on the RDA's handle that it said was "political in nature".

The AIIMS administration said in a "memorandum" that the tweet was shared on February 12, a day after the Delhi Assembly election results were announced, and it was posted by the RDA president.

AIIMS RDA president Adarsh Pratap Singh had posted a tweet on the Twitter handle on February 12, congratulating the people of Delhi on AAP's victory in the election, according to an RDA member. He, however, deleted it the same day apparently after objection from some association members.

"Congrats to the people of Delhi for showing the whole country how democratic power can prevail over fascist forces & how people of a nation can decide on the kind of leadership they deserve! Congrats to @arvindkejriwal & @AamAadmiParty for such a great victory ! #DelhiElections (Sic)," the tweet read.

The AIIMS registrar issued the memorandum on February 21 and asked the RDA president to give his explanation within 48 hours from the date of issue of the notice.

"It has been brought to notice that a tweet was posted from the official Twitter handle of RDA-AIIMS, New Delhi on Feb 12, 2020, at 2.30 PM. The content of this tweet was political in nature on the Delhi State Assembly Elections. It has also been brought to notice that this tweet was posted by the President of the RDA.

"This has been viewed seriously by the competent authority. President, RDA, is required to give his explanation regarding the above tweet within 48 hours from the date of issue of this memorandum," it said.

The notice has been marked to the Director and the Dean of AIIMS-Delhi. When contacted, the RDA president refused to comment. In the Delhi elections, the AAP won 62 seats out of 70, while BJP won eight seats.

