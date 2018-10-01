English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ailing Goa CM Parrikar to Delegate More Powers to Cabinet Ministers
Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai, who met Parrikar in the hospital, told PTI that the CM wants to delegate more powers to Cabinet ministers after October 10, when the inauspicious `pitru paksha' (a period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors) ends.
File photo of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.
Loading...
Panaji: Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will delegate more powers to his Cabinet colleagues after October 10, a senior minister said Monday.
Parrikar (62) is undergoing treatment at New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) since mid- September.
Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai, who met Parrikar in the hospital, told PTI that the CM wants to delegate more powers to Cabinet ministers after October 10, when the inauspicious `pitru paksha' (a period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors) ends.
He said Parrikar is recovering in the hospital where he is being treated for a pancreatic ailment.
"I met Manohar Parrikar and he is recovering. He told me that he wants to delegate more powers and also have a meeting with Cabinet ministers, which will happen after October 10," said Sardesai, who belongs to the Goa Forward Party (GFP), an ally of the BJP in the state.
"I told him (the CM) that whenever he calls for the meeting and whatever is his proposal, we (the GFP) will think over it," he added.
Sardesai said during his meeting with Parrikar, he raised the issue of restoring public confidence in sale and consumption of fish brought from outside following the formalin scare.
The Opposition Congress party had claimed the fish being imported in the state is laced with hazardous formalin chemical. Food and Drugs Administration Minister Vishwajit Rane had rubbished the Congress claim.
"We discussed about the state administration. I told him that people's confidence in the state machinery vis--vis fish needs to be restored," Sardesai said.
"The government will have to see that there is no doubt in the minds of people whatsoever with regards to fish being sold in Goa," he said.
If the public confidence is not restored, the state government should stop import of fish, Sardesai said.
The administration should adopt measures to restore confidence of the people. If you ban the import, then people will know that whatever they buy is locally caught. Let people not have doubt about the fish that they consume,"
Parrikar (62) is undergoing treatment at New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) since mid- September.
Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai, who met Parrikar in the hospital, told PTI that the CM wants to delegate more powers to Cabinet ministers after October 10, when the inauspicious `pitru paksha' (a period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors) ends.
He said Parrikar is recovering in the hospital where he is being treated for a pancreatic ailment.
"I met Manohar Parrikar and he is recovering. He told me that he wants to delegate more powers and also have a meeting with Cabinet ministers, which will happen after October 10," said Sardesai, who belongs to the Goa Forward Party (GFP), an ally of the BJP in the state.
"I told him (the CM) that whenever he calls for the meeting and whatever is his proposal, we (the GFP) will think over it," he added.
Sardesai said during his meeting with Parrikar, he raised the issue of restoring public confidence in sale and consumption of fish brought from outside following the formalin scare.
The Opposition Congress party had claimed the fish being imported in the state is laced with hazardous formalin chemical. Food and Drugs Administration Minister Vishwajit Rane had rubbished the Congress claim.
"We discussed about the state administration. I told him that people's confidence in the state machinery vis--vis fish needs to be restored," Sardesai said.
"The government will have to see that there is no doubt in the minds of people whatsoever with regards to fish being sold in Goa," he said.
If the public confidence is not restored, the state government should stop import of fish, Sardesai said.
The administration should adopt measures to restore confidence of the people. If you ban the import, then people will know that whatever they buy is locally caught. Let people not have doubt about the fish that they consume,"
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
Friday 28 September , 2018 Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AFC U-16 Championships: South Korea Break Spirited India's World Cup Dream
- In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar Pay Their Last Respects to Krishna Raj Kapoor
- My Sympathies are With Tanushree Dutta But I Know Nothing About It: Daisy Shah
- MS Dhoni Takes Time Off Cricket to Play Charity Football in Mumbai
- Apple iPhone XS Max Charging Issues: The Curious Case of iOS 12 And How an Update May Fix it
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...