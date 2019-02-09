Ailing Parrikar Wants BJP Workers to Forget Minor Tiffs and Unite to Re-elect PM Modi in LS Polls

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Saturday exhorted BJP workers to stand united to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi retain power in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.Parrikar, who has been undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment for several months now, was addressing workers as part of the BJP's 'Atal Booth Karyakarta Sammelan' here in the presence of party chief Amit Shah."We should be together for the sake of the country, forget minor differences and re-elect PM Modi. Ignore the rumours that would be floated in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections. Our aim should be iss baar Narendra Modi (this time Narendra Modi)," he said.He kept his speech short and said, "I will not be speaking much today. I am reserving my lengthy speeches for the (LS) election."Taking a swipe at the Congress, Parrikar said the party would share the same fate as that of Sri Lanka.He, however, did not elaborate on his statement about the neighbouring country nor give its context.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.