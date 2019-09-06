Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

AIMIM Calls off Talks with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi After 8-seat offer in Maharashtra Polls

AIMIM's Maharashtra unit chief and Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP Imtiyaz Jaleel, said the two parties could not reach a 'comfortable and respectable figure' of seat distribution despite talks lasting for nearly two months.

PTI

Updated:September 6, 2019, 7:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
AIMIM Calls off Talks with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi After 8-seat offer in Maharashtra Polls
File photo of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.
Loading...

Mumbai: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen on Friday called off talks with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi led by Prakash Ambedkar after the latter left it just eight seats for the upcoming polls to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

AIMIM's Maharashtra unit chief and Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP Imtiyaz Jaleel, in a statement, said the two parties could not reach a "comfortable and respectable figure" of seat distribution despite talks lasting for nearly two months.

The AIMIM-VBA alliance had done well in the April-May Lok Sabha polls in terms of votes received, though Jaleel was the only contestant who managed to win his seat.

The VBA conveyed it could leave only eight out of the 288 Assembly seats to the AIMIM, he said.

"This is simply unacceptable and unjustified as the list does not include Aurangabad Central seat," he said.

Incidentally Jaleel was sitting MLA from Aurangabad Central seat before winning the Lok Sabha polls from that city.

"Our party leader Gaffar Qadri also had a series of meetings with Balasaheb (Ambedkar), the last one on September 5 in Pune, and he too has been told by Balasaheb and his Parliamentary board member Annarao Patil about the decision.

Balasaheb has sent an email to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi that he would give eight seats to the AIMIM," Jaleel said. He said the AIMIM had contested 24 seats in the 2014 state polls and had managed to win two (Aurangabad Central and Byculla) and had come second or third in nine seats.

"Today our party has about 150 corporators, councillors across Maharashtra from different castes and communities. In Aurangabad Municipal Corporation where we have 26 corporators, our leader of opposition and the group leader in AMC are both from the SC category," Jaleel said.

"Irrespective of our alliance not taking place, we are committed and will continue to take up issues of the oppressed classes from the weaker sections of the society," he said.

The VBA-AIMIM had managed to hurt the Congress-NCP in several seats in the Lok Sabha polls, prompting the opposition combine to call the former the "B team" of the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram