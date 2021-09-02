AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Ready to Sound Poll Bugle in UP, to Start 3-day Tour from Ayodhya

As Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 inch closer, along with the ruling BJP, major opposition parties have also sounded the election bugle through different visits and conferences. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has announced another leg of his political visits to the state and will start his three-day visit to the state from Ayodhya.

The three-day tour will begin on September 7 and Owaisi will participate in several programmes. It will begin from Ayodhya’s Rudauli town, where he will address the Vanchit-Shoshit Sammelan, followed by an event on September 8 in Sultanpur and on the last day of his tour i.e. on November 9, Owaisi will visit Barabanki. The AIMIM had earlier visited Bahraich and some districts of Purvanchal.

Owaisi is preparing to contest elections in Uttar Pradesh under the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha. And Omprakash Rajbhar’s party SBSP is contesting in alliance with him under the umbrella of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha. However, many contradictions have also come to the fore between the big leaders of both parties on many occasions recently.

Earlier Om Prakash had met the state president of BJP and said that anything is possible in politics. It was announced that Owaisi’s party will contest 100 seats in UP of which the seat-sharing was not yet final. However, Owaisi and Omprakash Rajbhar have been saying that they are willing to go with any party except BJP.

