'AIMIM is B Team of BJP': Balasaheb Thorat on Waris Pathan's Remarks
Waris Pathan has been widely condemned for reportedly stating that '15 crore hain lekin 100 crore pe bhari hain'.
Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat. (Image credit: Twitter @bb_thorat)
Pune: Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Friday said the AIMIM was the "B team" of the BJP. He was replying to questions on AIMIM leader Waris Pathan's reported statement that 15 crore Muslims would be more than a match for 100 crore Hindus.
Pathan has been widely condemned for reportedly stating that "15 crore hain lekin 100 crore pe bhari hain". He purportedly made these comments while addressing an
anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally in Kalaburagi in north Karnataka on February 16. The AIMIM leader has claimed he was quoted out of context.
"AIMIM is the B team of BJP and they are making such statements as they have been unable to divide society on CAA and NRC," Thorat said here.
