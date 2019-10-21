AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel Roughed up Near Polling Booth in Aurangabad After His Party Workers Clash With NCP
There was a scuffle between workers of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and the Nationalist Congress Party, and when Jaleel intervened, he too was attacked by unidentified men, police said.
File photo of AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel.
Aurangabad: AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel received minor injuries in a clash between workers of the NCP and his party in Aurangabad Central assembly constituency in Maharashtra on Monday, the police said.
Elecions to the Maharashta Assembly were held on Monday.
The incident took place near a polling booth in Katkat Gate locality, a local police official said. There was a scuffle between workers of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and the Nationalist Congress Party, and when Jaleel intervened, he too was attacked by
unidentified men, said a local police official.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Khade said it was a minor scuffle, and the situation was under control.
Poll-related altercations were also reported in Lotakaranja, Harsul and Baijipura areas of the city. AIMIM's Nasir Siddiqui is pitted against NCP candiate Abdul Kadeer in Aurangabad Cental.
