LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

AIMIM Stood by Hindu Women Abandoned by Their Husbands: Owaisi Slams PM Modi on Triple Talaq

PM Modi told a rally in Hyderabad that he had to face criticism for bringing a bill in Parliament to protect the country's 'sisters and daughters' from the 'repressive tradition' of triple talaq.

IANS

Updated:April 3, 2019, 9:28 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
AIMIM Stood by Hindu Women Abandoned by Their Husbands: Owaisi Slams PM Modi on Triple Talaq
File photo of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI)
Loading...
Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said his party stood by Hindu women who were abandoned by their husbands.

"Majlis stood by our Hindu sisters who are victim to the cruel social evil of abandonment without divorce," tweeted Owaisi.

His comments came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raked up the issue of triple talaq at an election rally in Hyderabad.

Modi told the rally that he had to face criticism for bringing a bill in Parliament to protect the country's "sisters and daughters" from the "repressive tradition" of triple talaq.

Asaduddin Owaisi and his younger brother Akbaruddin also hit back at Modi for calling MIM a 'big speed-breaker' in the development of the old city of Hyderabad.

Addressing a public meeting Tuesday night, Akbaruddin reminded Modi that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and other defence research laboratories working on India's missile programme were located in the old city.

He said the 'chowkidar' should know that the Anti-Satellite (A-SAT) missile successfully tested recently was also developed here.

Asaduddin Owaisi, seeking re-election from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency for the fourth time, Tuesday tweeted about the works undertaken by his party.

He said the MIM ensured the construction of schools, colleges and hospitals.

"Majlis contests its elections on its record of five years, not the demographics of Varanasi or Wayanad," he said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram