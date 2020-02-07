'Air of Intolerance, Bigotry in Nation': Bengal Guv Reads out Budget Speech, Averts Clash with Govt

Kolkata: At the beginning of the budget session in the Assembly on Friday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar delivered his speech as ratified by the state Cabinet. He had earlier said that might make some changes in the speech following Constitutional norms and would "create history" with his address.

His sticking to the written speech averted any chance of a showdown with the government, led by Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee.

He had previously said that as the constitutional head of the state, he had given his suggestions and hoped it would be incorporated in his speech.

“The draft of my speech was made available to me after being approved by the state Cabinet. If I make an addition or changes, I will do it in a formal manner. There should not be any confrontation if there were different viewpoints. Both sides needed to be accommodative of the other’s point of view,” he had said.

On Thursday, the state government, in an official communication informed the Raj Bhawan that whatever had been sent is the final text.

“The stand of the state government on the issue has been communicated to Raj Bhavan on the evening of February 6, 2020, and the government has taken the stand that the text of the address as already sent, is the final text,” governor’s press secretary Manab Bandyopadhyay said in a media statement issued on Thursday.

According to norms, the governor reads out the speech prepared by the state government during the budget session, which contains the government's policy decisions.

This is for the first time that an hour-long speech (25 pages) of a governor was not telecast live by the state government.

Soon after reading out his address to the Assembly where the budget would be presented by Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Monday, Dhankhar the government to stay away from a “methodology” not sanctified by the Constitution.

“I delivered the address in the high traditions of constitution. I do hope all will pay due obeisance to the constitution. This is the only way to serve the people and enhance democratic values. I urge those in authority to desist from methodology not sanctified by constitution,” Dhankhar wrote on Twitter.

The governor’s speech mainly revolved around the Trinamool Congress-led state government’s several schemes for the poor, better law and order situation and education.

He said intolerance, bigotry and hatred are the "new norms in the country" and rejection of all forms of dissent is the "new fashion in the name of patriotism".

"At present, our country is at a critical juncture. The basic values and principles of our Constitution are under challenge... Spreading misinformation is the order of the day and rejection of all forms of dissent is the new fashion in the name of patriotism," Dhankhar said while reading out his speech.

He expressed his condolence over "the tragic loss of innocent lives" in the country over panic on the proposed nationwide NRC.

"There is a general air of intolerance, bigotry and hatred that is straining the variegated thread of unity tying together all the linguistic, religious and ethnic diversities in the country," he said.

Before adopting any drastic measures, all sections of people must be taken into confidence. "The state government is strongly against division of people in the name of steps like National Population Register (NPR), NRC or CAA," he said.

The TMC legislators were seen donned in anti-CAA, NRC T-shirts, badges and aprons during his address. After his speech, Dhankhar met Banerjee and Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay at the latter's chamber on the Assembly premises. He also spoke to opposition leaders.

During the session, he also summoned three principal accountants to his office later in the day. Later, Dhankhar separately met the leaders of the Oppositions.

Earlier in the day, he had written on Twitter, “It will be an honour to address the Fifteenth Session of the Sixteenth Legislative Assembly of the State of West Bengal today at 2 PM - A historic occasion as for the First Time Governor born in Independent India would be addressing Assembly under Article 176 of the Constitution.”

Dhankhar became the Governor of West Bengal in July 2019 and ever since, he has had issues with the state government over law and order, communal harmony in the state, education, legislative and administrative matters.

On many occasions, the governor was criticised by ruling camp leaders for crossing his constitutional limits. The standoff between Dhankhar and the government has only intensified with the passage of time.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.