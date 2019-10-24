Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Airoli Election Results 2019 Live Updates (ऐरोली): Ganesh Naik of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Airoli (ऐरोली) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Airoli (ऐरोली) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
150. Airoli (ऐरोली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Thane district of Maharashtra and is part of Thane Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.56% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.62%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 4,52,228 eligible electors, of which 2,58,718 were male, 1,93,481 female and 29 voters of the third gender. A total of 140 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 4,08,139 eligible electors, of which 2,33,636 were male, 1,74,484 female and 29 voters of the third gender. A total of 140 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,16,496.
Airoli has an elector sex ratio of 747.85.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sandeep Ganesh Naik of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 8725 votes which was 4.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 36.35% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Sandeep Ganesh Naik of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 11957 votes which was 7.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 50.13% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 150. Airoli Assembly segment of Thane Lok Sabha constituency. Thane Parliament seat was won by SS.
Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 42.51%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 51.53%, while it was 49.84 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -9.02%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 433 polling stations in 150. Airoli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 379.
Extent: 150. Airoli constituency comprises of the following areas of Thane district of Maharashtra: Thane Tehsil (Part), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 1 to 5, 8, 9, 27 to 42 and 61.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Airoli is: 19.1268 73.0144.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Airoli results.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Concert Romance Wins the Internet Again; Watch Video
- A Chinese Cafe is Facing Severe Backlash for Dyeing Dogs to Look Like Pandas
- Sara Ali Khan's Bikini Pics from Sri Lankan Getaway Are Proof of Beachside Vacay Done Right
- Anand Mahindra Wants to Gift a Car to Man Who Took His Mother on India Tour on Scooter
- In Pics: Malaika Arora Rings in Her 46th Birthday with Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor