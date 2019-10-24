Airoli Election Results 2019 Live Updates (ऐरोली): Ganesh Naik of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

150. Airoli (ऐरोली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Thane district of Maharashtra and is part of Thane Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.56% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.62%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 4,52,228 eligible electors, of which 2,58,718 were male, 1,93,481 female and 29 voters of the third gender. A total of 140 service voters had also registered to vote.

Airoli Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 3021 46.46% Ganesh Naik LEADING VBA 1239 19.06% Dr. Prakash Dhokane MNS 961 14.78% Nilesh Arun Bankhele NCP 903 13.89% Ganesh Raghu Shinde NOTA 125 1.92% Nota BSP 88 1.35% Jaiswal Rajesh Gangaprasad IND 50 0.77% Hemant Kisan Patil SSENA 34 0.52% Jadhav Digambar Vitthal IND 32 0.49% Adv. Bapu Pol RBS 20 0.31% Sangeeta Hanumant Takalkar IND 17 0.26% Vinay Dubey INPP 12 0.18% Harjeet Singh Kumar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 4,08,139 eligible electors, of which 2,33,636 were male, 1,74,484 female and 29 voters of the third gender. A total of 140 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,16,496.

Airoli has an elector sex ratio of 747.85.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sandeep Ganesh Naik of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 8725 votes which was 4.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 36.35% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Sandeep Ganesh Naik of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 11957 votes which was 7.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 50.13% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 150. Airoli Assembly segment of Thane Lok Sabha constituency. Thane Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 42.51%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 51.53%, while it was 49.84 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -9.02%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 433 polling stations in 150. Airoli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 379.

Extent: 150. Airoli constituency comprises of the following areas of Thane district of Maharashtra: Thane Tehsil (Part), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 1 to 5, 8, 9, 27 to 42 and 61.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Airoli is: 19.1268 73.0144.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Airoli results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.