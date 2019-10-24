Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Airoli Election Results 2019 Live Updates (ऐरोली): Ganesh Naik of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Airoli (ऐरोली) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 11:27 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Ganesh Naik
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Airoli Election Results 2019 Live Updates (ऐरोली): Ganesh Naik of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Airoli (ऐरोली) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

150. Airoli (ऐरोली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Thane district of Maharashtra and is part of Thane Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.56% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.62%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 4,52,228 eligible electors, of which 2,58,718 were male, 1,93,481 female and 29 voters of the third gender. A total of 140 service voters had also registered to vote.

Airoli Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
3021
46.46%
Ganesh Naik
VBA
1239
19.06%
Dr. Prakash Dhokane
MNS
961
14.78%
Nilesh Arun Bankhele
NCP
903
13.89%
Ganesh Raghu Shinde
NOTA
125
1.92%
Nota
BSP
88
1.35%
Jaiswal Rajesh Gangaprasad
IND
50
0.77%
Hemant Kisan Patil
SSENA
34
0.52%
Jadhav Digambar Vitthal
IND
32
0.49%
Adv. Bapu Pol
RBS
20
0.31%
Sangeeta Hanumant Takalkar
IND
17
0.26%
Vinay Dubey
INPP
12
0.18%
Harjeet Singh Kumar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 4,08,139 eligible electors, of which 2,33,636 were male, 1,74,484 female and 29 voters of the third gender. A total of 140 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,16,496.

Airoli has an elector sex ratio of 747.85.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sandeep Ganesh Naik of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 8725 votes which was 4.15% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 36.35% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Sandeep Ganesh Naik of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 11957 votes which was 7.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 50.13% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 150. Airoli Assembly segment of Thane Lok Sabha constituency. Thane Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 42.51%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 51.53%, while it was 49.84 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -9.02%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 433 polling stations in 150. Airoli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 379.

Extent: 150. Airoli constituency comprises of the following areas of Thane district of Maharashtra: Thane Tehsil (Part), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (Part) - Ward No. 1 to 5, 8, 9, 27 to 42 and 61.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Airoli is: 19.1268 73.0144.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Airoli results.

