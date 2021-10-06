AIUDF Names Two Candidates for Assam Bypolls

The opposition AIUDF on Wednesday announced the names of candidates for by-elections to two assembly seats in Assam. The Badruddin Ajmal-led party named Jubbar Ali for the Bhabanipur constituency and Khairul Anam Khandakar for the Gossaigaon seat.

Voting will be on October 30. The by-election in Gossaigaon was necessitated due to the death of sitting UPPL MLA Majendra Narzary, while the AIUDF incumbent in Bhabanipur, Phanidhar Talukdar, joined the BJP.

Talukdar has been given a ticket by the BJP to seek fresh a mandate in the Bhabanipur seat.

