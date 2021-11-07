'AIUDF To Dissolve Soon, Chief Should Continue as Businessman': Assam Congress as Parties Lock Horns Post Bypolls

Congress, the main opposition party in Assam has claimed that Badaruddin Ajmal-led, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) should dissolve soon and Ajmal should continue being a businessman. This comes after AIUDF’s defeat in the recent bypolls of five constituencies.

Speaking to News18, the working president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), senior Congress MLA, Jakir Hussain Sikdar said, “I think Maulana Badaruddin Ajmal is going to dissolve his party AIUDF soon. He is a very intelligent businessman and he knows very well how to deal with his business. After the massive failure in the bypolls, Ajmal should shut down his party and should continue his business all over the world."

He added that Congress has been working for the people in a secular manner from its birth. “But Ajmal-led AIUDF is doing religion-based politics in Assam as BJP is doing all over the country. People of Assam understand very well now about their disgusting politics," he said.

In the recent bypolls of five assembly constituencies- Gossaigaon, Tamulpur, Bhabanipur, Mariani and Thowra, BJP and its ally UPPL won all five seats. BJP candidate Sushanta Borgohain won the Thowra assembly seat by a margin of 30,561 votes. BJP’s ally UPPL candidate Jiron Basumatary won the Gossaigaon seat by a margin of 28,252 votes and Jolen Daimary won Tamulpur constituency over 50,000 votes. BJP candidates Phanidhar Talukdar won the Bhabanipur seat by a margin of 25,641 votes and Rupjyoti Kurmi won the Mariani seat by a margin of 40,104 votes.

BJP’s Rupjyoti Kurmi and Sushanta Borgohain, who had defected from Congress, won in Mariani and Thowra. Sushanta Borgohain, a two-time MLA with the Congress, moved to BJP in August while Kurmi, a prominent leader from the tea tribe community and four-time MLA, switched sides in June. Phanidhar Talukdar, the first MLA with AIUDF, moved to BJP in September.

In the last bypolls, AIUDF contested in two seats with Bhabanipur and Gossaigaon, but they lost both seats. After declaration of the bye-poll results, Congress and AIUDF locked horns. Congress working president Jakir Hussain Sikdar claimed to dissolve AIUDF, while AIUDF’s Ashraful Hussain, the youngest MLA of Assam Legislative Assembly said, “Congress should maintain their duties as an opposition party and should fight against BJP. We know, Congress is a big party in the country and they should strongly build their barricade to defeat BJP, who are hijacking Congress MLAs. We are fighting for the poor people and for their justice. They (Congress) should not fight with us, AIUDF is a small party."

After massive success in the bypolls in Northeast, Assam chief minister and convenor of NEDA (North-East Democratic Alliance), Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “In all states, it’s a victory of the NDA and North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA). The people of the Northeast have once again reposed their faith in the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi’s visionary policies. This victory is not a normal victory. In each of the five seats in Assam, we won by margins which we did not even get during the assembly elections, it is a victory of BJP’s development in the state."

