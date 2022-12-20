AIUDF Walks Out of Assam Assembly Opposing Eviction Drive in Nagaon's Batadroba

The MLAs of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Tuesday staged a walkout on the first day of the Winter Session of the Assam Assembly after Speaker Biswajit Daimary rejected an adjournment motion against the eviction drive at Batadroba in the Nagaon district. The placards were shown and slogans were raised against the eviction drive conducted by the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government.

The drive to evict alleged encroachers from land in the Nagaon district’s Batadroba was completed today amid demands for compensation by many who claimed that they were rightful owners. The drive, billed as the largest in terms of the number of people affected, began on Monday morning amid tight security and concluded during the day, with over 5,000 “encroachers" having lost their homes.

Batadrava is the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, who is regarded as the father of the Assamese community. Freeing the land of Satras established by Sankardev from encroachers has been a long-made demand of the people of Assam.

Over 800 security personnel were deployed in order to clear more than 1,300 bighas of land from “illegal encroachers". The market complex of Shantijan Bazar, Jamai basti, and other places where the “encroachers" built houses and other establishments were all demolished by the authorities.

However, as mentioned in the interim report on satra land encroachment, these “encroachers" were mostly Muslims who had come to India from then East Bangladesh during the long rule of the Congress government in Assam.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Inamul Majid, a local of Batradrava said, “These people were given this land to reside, to open schools by MLA Gautam Bora during Congress rule in Assam. Some of them are here from 1983 itself. Then they were given temporary land rights, voter ids, Aadhar cards also. They have all necessary documents to prove they are Indian. Now they are being said that this land is of Satra. They have cooperated but they must be given some alternate place to reside."

Another resident said, “These houses are being demolished. Some of them are of Awas Yojana. How come someone give away Awas Yojana houses in satra lands? This is a huge scam with us by the Congress government. We have been made a political scapegoat. We now want justice."

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly and leader of Assam Congress Legislature Party (ACLP) Debabrata Saikia constituted a fact finding delegation under the leadership of ACLP’s Deputy Leader Rakibul Hussain to visit recently evicted areas. The delegation will also meet the officials of district administration to find out the status of the relief and rehabilitation provided to the evicted families and distribute relief materials.

Speaking to CNN-News18, BJP leader Jayanta Malla Baruah said, “The earlier governments might be soft hearted towards encroachers for some reason but we will not allow an intruder in our land."

APCC spokesperson Abdul Aziz said, “We as Assamese demand the stara lands to be free from encroachers but it should not be made political. One community should not be targeted for nothing. BJP always plays Hindu-Muslims while Congress is a very secular party. We have never supported illegal encroachers."

Meanwhile, the Sattra Commission, constituted by the Assam government, has found that of 303 satras around 1898.04 hectares of land as Sattras are under encroachment. The commission in its interim report found that the highest encroachment has taken place in Barpeta district, followed by Nagoan.

