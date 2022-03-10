Ajagara Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Ajagara seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Tribhuwan Ram (BJP), Raghunath Chaudhari (BSP), Hema Devi (INC), Bageshwar (SARSP), Rajpati Banvasi (RAVMP), Vidya Devi (BJMP), Satya Prakash (AAP), Sita Ram (JAP), Sunil Sonkar (SBSPA), Anoop Shramik (IND), Vidya Prakash (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.82%, which is -3.45% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Kailash Nath Sonkar of SBSP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Ajagara results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.385 Ajagara (अजगरा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh. Ajagara is part of Chandauli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.15% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.6%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 4,04,345 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,22,710 were male and 1,81,595 female and 40 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ajagara in 2019 was: 815 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,77,662 eligible electors, of which 1,82,170 were male,1,54,698 female and 14 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,10,116 eligible electors, of which 1,71,014 were male, 1,39,102 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ajagara in 2017 was 197. In 2012, there were 521 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Kailash Nath Sonkar of SBSP won in this seat defeating Lalji Sonkar of SP by a margin of 21,349 which was 9.71% of the total votes cast for the seat. SBSP had a vote share of 38.11% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Tribhuvan Ram of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Lalji of SP by a margin of 2,083 votes which was 1.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 32.35% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 385 Ajagara Assembly segment of the 76. Chandauli Lok Sabha constituency. Pakauri Lal Kol of ADAL won the Chandauli Parliament seat defeating Bhai Lal of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Chandauli Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 21 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Ajagara are: Tribhuwan Ram (BJP), Raghunath Chaudhari (BSP), Hema Devi (INC), Bageshwar (SARSP), Rajpati Banvasi (RAVMP), Vidya Devi (BJMP), Satya Prakash (AAP), Sita Ram (JAP), Sunil Sonkar (SBSPA), Anoop Shramik (IND), Vidya Prakash (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.82%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.27%, while it was 60.05% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Ajagara went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.385 Ajagara Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 332. In 2012, there were 315 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.385 Ajagara comprises of the following areas of Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 4 Palahi Patti, 5 Ajagara, Panchayats 1 Dallipur, 2 Rasulpur, 3 Shahpur, 7 Babatpur, 8 Raisipatti, 9 Surwa, 10 Harhua, 11 Birapatti, 12 Koirajpur, 13 Ausanpur, 14 Undi, 15 Sabhaipur, 16 Ekla, 18 Garwa, 19 Paschimpur, 22 Gauri, 23 Parsadpur, 24 Hathiwar, 26 Puarikala, 27 Puarikhurd and 28 Bhopapur of 1 Harahaua KC of 1 Pindra Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Ajagara constituency, which are: Kerakat, Pindra, Sevapuri, Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Shivpur, Sakaldiha, Saidpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Ajagara is approximately 304 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ajagara is: 25°27’56.9"N 82°59’21.1"E.

