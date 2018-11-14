English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ajay Chautala Expelled From INLD as War Between Brothers for Tau Devi Lal's Legacy May Cause Split
The sibling rivalry has been simmering for a month now between the two Chautala brothers- Ajay and Abhay – who are sons of former CM Om Prakash Chautala.
File photo of Ajay Singh Chautala.
New Delhi: The Indian National Lok Dal in Haryana may be heading for a split with leader of opposition in the state assembly Abhay Chautala expelling his brother Ajay from the party.
