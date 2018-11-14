Ajay Chautala Expelled From INLD as War Between Brothers for Tau Devi Lal's Legacy May Cause Split

: The Indian National Lok Dal in Haryana may be heading for a split with leader of opposition in the state assembly Abhay Chautala expelling his brother Ajay from the party.The sibling rivalry has been simmering for a month now between the two Chautala brothers- Ajay and Abhay – who are sons of former CM Om Prakash Chautala.Ajay Chautala and Om Prakash Chautala have been convicted in a corruption case and are currently serving their jail terms.In their absence, Abhay has managed the party affairs. Ajay's son Dushyant who was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 has in the last few years emerged as another face of the party.Dushyant and his brother Digvijay were also expelled by Om Prakash Chautala last month for anti-party activities with former CM and INLD president putting his weight behind the other son Abhay Chautala.Former Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal and a family friend of Chautala's has sought to play the peacenik in the fratricidal war for Chaudhary Devi Lal's legacy in INDL but to no avail.The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), which was a force to reckon with in Haryana politics, is now staring at uncertainty after a simmering family feud exposed the faultlines in the party ahead of next year’s assembly polls.The prominent names among those who recently quit include senior national vice-president Jaswinder Khaira and national vice-president Rajesh Dhull, besides other officer-bearers such as state secretary Mannu Maan and state spokespersons Balraj Deshwal, Vivek Chaudhary and Arvind Bhardwaj