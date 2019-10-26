Ajay Chautala Gets 2-Week Furlough Day After JJP Lends Support to BJP in Haryana

New Delhi: Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) founder Ajay Chautala is likely to be furloughed from Tihar Jail on Saturday evening, a day after his son and party chief Dushyant Chautala extended support to the BJP to form the government in Haryana.

Ajay Chautala has been lodged in the Tihar jail here, along with his father and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, after his conviction in a teachers recruitment scam.

Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said Ajay Chautala has been granted a two-week furlough and it will start from the day he will step out of the jail premises. He is scheduled to leave prison either on Saturday evening or Sunday morning, officials said.

Prison sources said Ajay Chautala has been granted furlough to meet his family and perform rituals for his deceased mother. He was granted first of three paroles in a year when his mother died in August.

Expressing happiness, Dushyant Chautala said, "He has been granted 14-day furlough after the model code of conduct ended yesterday. Nothing makes me more happy than the fact that he will be beside us when we usher in this new era of change."

The new Haryana government, with Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister and Chautala junior as his deputy, will take oath on Sunday.

The JJP leader, elder son of four-time chief minister and INLD president Om Prakash Chautala, was jailed following conviction in a teacher recruitment scam. Ajay’s son Dushyant parted ways with the INLD in December 2018 after a bitter vertical split in the party and the Chautala family.

The INLD, which ruled the state the last time from 2000 to 2004, was divided owing to difference between Ajay and Abhay Chautala. Their father remained with the younger son Abhay.

As per the deal between the BJP and JJP, the chief minister will be from the former while Dushyant would be the deputy CM.

(With inputs from agencies)

