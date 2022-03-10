Ajay Kumar Lallu Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Ajay Kumar Lallu of INC in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Ajay Kumar Lallu has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu is contesting from his home turf, Tamkuhi Raj. He is the sitting MLA from the seat and one of the seven Congress MLAs who had won in the 2017 UP Assembly elections.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Ajay Kumar Lallu is 42 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Post Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 8.4 lakh and total liabilies of Rs 5.7 lakh.



