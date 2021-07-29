Ajay Maken Hands A Questionnaire to MLAs as Rajasthan Cong Looks to Overhaul Govt, Party

Congress general secretary Ajay Maken, who is the in-charge for Rajasthan affairs at the AICC, began the exercise of one-on-one interaction with Congress MLAs at the assembly in Jaipur on Wednesday. The discussion will revolve around the appointment of district and block presidents of the party, as the Congress plans an overhaul of the government and the party in the state.

Maken and KC Venugopal had held a meeting with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday night over the Cabinet reshuffle.

The MLAs have been asked to answer a set of questions, which focuses on performance of minister in-charge of their districts, effectiveness of government schemes and suggestions regarding DCC or block presidents among other things.

Here’s a list of questions being asked:

1. How is the performance of minister in-charge of your district? Do you have any complaint against the minister?

2. How are the government schemes going? Are they working well or not?

3. How can this government repeat again. Do you have any suggestions?

4. Do you have any name for political appointments from your assembly area?

5. Do you have you any name for DCC President?

6. Do you have any name for Block president?

7. Do you have any complaint from the government or the party?

Party leaders had said there is no conflict about the Cabinet reshuffle and after discussions with the chief minister, the decision regarding this has been left to the party high command.

According to reports, some ministers might have to lose their cabinet membership. It is being said that CM Gehlot has left the decision of cabinet reshuffle to the central leadership which will take the final call in the matter.

Among prominent names, state education minister and state president Govind Singh Dotasra might have to lose his chair after today’s meeting. However, Dotasra said that the meeting today has been called to welcome Ajay Maken and KC Venugopal. The reshuffle may take place in the next a few days.

Pilot and several other MLAs had mounted an open rebellion against Gehlot last June. After a month-long crisis, the Congress top brass had formed a committee to look into the issues raised by Pilot, who alleged that his camp was being sidelined by the Gehlot government.

Earlier this week, Pilot told reporters that he was in touch with the Congress high command to resolve the issues raised by him and that the “AICC is taking steps for the betterment of the government and party organisation”.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here