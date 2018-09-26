Ajay Maken Says he Will Continue to Serve as Delhi Congress Chief

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken Wednesday said he will continue to serve as the president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee but maintained that he would accept any decision taken by his party's leadership in view of his ailment.His statement comes after reports appeared last week that he had resigned as the Congress' Delhi unit chief due to health issues.Maken said he was "not 100 per cent fit" and was unable to give full time to the party while maintaining that he would accept any decision of the party leadership."I am and will remain president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC)," Maken told reporters here.The Congress had earlier dismissed reports of his resignation as "rumours".AICC in-charge of Delhi affairs P C Chacko had said that Maken was abroad for medical checkup and he had informed him as well as Congress president Rahul Gandhi about his trip."Maken has not resigned and will continue to be the Delhi Congress chief," Chacko told PTI.On a question whether he had tendered his resignation to the party leadership, Maken said, "I had only apprised about my ailment before going abroad for a medical checkup."Maken had recently said that he was suffering from "painful orthopaedic ailment".He also tweeted that he was "deeply touched" by outpouring of wishes and concerns about his health but had not commented on the resignation "rumours" then.