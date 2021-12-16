Ajay Mishra Holds 'Official Meetings' at MHA as Demand for His Sacking Rocks Parl, UP Assembly

The demand to sack Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra rocked both the Uttar Pradesh assembly and Parliament on Thursday as Opposition sharpened its attack on the BJP government over involvement of minister’s son in Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in Lok Sabha that the minister “who killed farmers should resign and be punished". “We should be allowed to speak about the murder that was committed in Lakhimpur Kheri, where there was an involvement of the Minister and about which it has been said that it was a conspiracy," he added.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had earlier submitted before a court that the killing of the four farmers and a journalist in Lakhimpur Kheri, in which Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra is among the 13 accused, was a “pre-planned conspiracy" and also sought to substitute lesser charges in the case with graver ones.

The court also allowed the SIT to add the attempt to murder charge in the FIR against the minister’s son, Ashish Mishra, and 12 others booked in the case, replacing it with lesser charges.

Meanwhile, as ruckus mars parliamentary and assembly sessions, Ajay Mishra has been holding official meetings related to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). A day ago, he landed himself in soup as he lunged at a reporter and called media thieves when questioned on the October 3 violence for which his son is among the accused.

A video clip purportedly shows the minister getting angry when asked about these developments by a reporter from a television news channel.

Don’t ask questions like a fool. Have you lost your mental balance (‘Dimag kharab hai kya’)? he is heard saying in Hindi. What do you want to know? You turned an innocent person into an accused. Aren’t you ashamed? He is also heard calling the media chor, or thieves, and angrily asking a journalist to switch off his mobile phone. The clip shows him moving aggressively towards a reporter.

