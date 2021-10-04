Ajay Mishra Teni: Minister in the Eye of the Storm Belongs to a Farmer Family from Lakhimpur Kheri

Ajay Mishra Teni, the Minister of State for Home, finds himself in the eye of the storm after his son was among those booked following the death of four farmers during a protest in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

The farmers, who were protesting against the new farm laws, were reportedly run over by an SUV shortly before Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was to visit the area. Four occupants of the vehicle and a local journalist were among those killed in the violence that followed.

Mishra has denied that his son Ashish Mishra was present at the time of the incident, saying a vehicle belonging to him was ferrying BJP workers. “My son wasn’t present at the spot. There were miscreants who attacked workers with sticks and swords. If my son would’ve been there, he wouldn’t have come out alive,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Who is Ajay Mishra Teni?

Mishra heads eight divisions in the home ministry. He himself belongs to a farmer family from Lakhimpur Kheri, which he represents in the Lok Sabha, and has been associated with rural issues. Apart from Ashish, who is his youngest son, the minister has another son and a daughter.

Before joining politics, Mishra was a businessman and was known to help locals resolve minor disputes. He also organised wrestling and power-lifting competitions in his area from time to time.

Mishra started his political career as BJP District General Secretary and in 2012 successfully contested the UP Assembly elections from Nighasan. His influence in Kheri earned him a BJP Lok Sabha ticket for the 2014 elections and Mishra won with a record margin of 1 lakh votes to enter Parliament for the first time.

In September 2014, he was appointed Member of the Standing Committee on Rural Development and Member of Consultative Committee, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. He also remained member and convenor of the First Sub-Committee of Parliament on Official Language till 2018.

Mishra was re-elected from Kheri in 2019 elections, beating his own record with a 2 lakh vote margin this time. He entered the Union cabinet as MoS for the crucial Home Ministry a few months ago.

Known to be an accessible minister, Mishra was given the charge of cyber security, freedom fighter wing, official language among other departments.

