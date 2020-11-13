Ajeet Sharma Declared New Congress Legislative Party Leader in Bihar

The Congress on Friday declared its Bhagalpur MLA Ajeet Sharma as the leader of its legislature party in Bihar, while Rajesh Kumar Ram, who represents Kutumba, has been made the chief whip in the assembly. The announcement was made jointly by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Avinash Pande, senior leader and chairman of the partys screening committee for the recently-concluded assembly elections, at the BPCC headquarters here.

The meeting to nominate the office bearers began before noon and continued till late in the evening with party workers owing allegiance to different factions often indulging in fisticuffs and raised slogans against each other. According to a release issued by the BPCC, Kasba MLA Afaque Alam has been made the deputy leader of the CLP and Anand Shankar Singh, who represents Aurangabad, has been made the treasurer.

In addition, Khagaria MLA Chhatrapati Yadav and Rajapakar MLA Pratima Kumari Das have been appointed deputy chief whips. According to the party release, Baghel and Pande were accompanied by chairman of the election campaign committee Akhilesh Prasad Singh, AICC secretary in-charge Virendra Rathore and BPCC working president Kaukab Qadri.

Individual views of all the 19 newly-elected MLAs were sought before the same was conveyed to the national headquarters at New Delhi, it said. The announcements were made following a telephonic approval from the party high command.

