'Ajay Bharat, Atal BJP': PM Modi Sets Tone for Party's 2019 Campaign While Slamming Oppn Unity

On the second day of the BJP national executive meet in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi coined the party’s poll pitch for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections — ‘Ajay Bharat, Atal BJP’ — while also slamming opposition unity for playing on “lies”.Addressing the media after PM Modi’s valedictory speech at the two-day event, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad quoted Modi’s speech to say that the party further plans to take Vajpayee’s work and ideas to the people in a number of programmes in the coming months.“PM Modi paid tributes to Atalji and coined a powerful phrase in his honour, 'Ajay Bharat, Atal BJP' to honour an India that is not to be subjugated by anyone. The BJP remains firmly committed to its principle”, Prasad said quoting PM Modi.Taking on opposition parties led by Congress and the talks of ‘Mahagathbandhan’, PM Modi said the alliance is based on lies.“People who can’t see eye to eye, who can’t even talk to each other are being forced to join hands. This is our success. People have accepted our programmes, party and leadership,” said PM Modi.Taking potshots at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said even some insiders from the party refuse to accept the current leadership.He said, "Even smaller political parties are not ready to accept Congress’ leadership. The leadership is incapable of handling the top job.""Let alone the smaller parties, even some insiders have issues with the leadership," Modi added.The Prime Minister further attacked the 'Mahagathbandhan', saying it lacks leadership.On the other hand, expressing confidence about his party coming back to power in 2019, BJP president Amit Shah said on Sunday that BJP will rule the country for the next 50 years."Amit Shah said the party will win the 2019 elections because of its performance and then no one can dethrone the BJP for the next 50 years," Prasad told reporters quoting the party president.