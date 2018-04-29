English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ajit Jogi Launches Poll Campaign, Calls Chhattisgarh CM 'Rakam' Singh
File photo of former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
Raipur: Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) chief Ajit Jogi on Sunday called state chief minister Raman Singh as "Rakam" (money) Singh and accused him of being corrupt.
Addressing a packed rally at the Science College ground in Raipur, Jogi said, "Chief Minister Raman Singh has become 'rakam' Singh after earning money. His money was deposited in offshore accounts. Yours and our money was deposited there (in banks abroad)."
He accused Singh of "looting" the state. He said that, if elected, his government would bring back this money and distribute it among the people of the state.
Promising good governance, Jogi said, "I have given an affidavit in the High Court that if I come to power, I will give Rs 2,500 minimum support price (MSP) to farmers for their paddy."
He told the gathering that people could drag him to court if he did not fulfil his promises.
Jogi claimed that the huge attendance at his rally on sunday showed that he was not the "third front" but the first one in the state's political set-up.
His son, Amit Jogi, the MLA from Marwahi, as well as other leaders of the outfit were present at the rally.
His campaign, titled "Mission saath do" aims at winning 72 seats in the 90-member Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly.
