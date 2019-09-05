Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Ajit Jogi's Son Amit Taken to Hospital for Chest Pain, Sent Back to Jail Soon After

Amit, son of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, is lodged in Gaurela sub-jail in Bilaspur district.

PTI

Updated:September 5, 2019, 3:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ajit Jogi's Son Amit Taken to Hospital for Chest Pain, Sent Back to Jail Soon After
File photo of Amit Jogi
Loading...

Bilaspur: Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) chief Amit Jogi, arrested for allegedly providing wrong information in a poll affidavit, was taken to a hospital on Wednesday night as he complained of chest pain. He was brought back to the jail a few hours later after treatment, a police official said.

Amit, son of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Ajit Jogi, is lodged in Gaurela sub-jail in Bilaspur district. He complained of chest pain and breathing problem on Wednesday night. He was shifted to a local community health centre around 10.30 pm, said Gaurela station house officer Dinesh Kurre.

After a check-up, he was shifted to government-run MCH Hospital in Gaurela. Following medical tests and treatment, Jogi was sent back to the jail around 3 am on Thursday, the officer said. Amit Jogi was arrested on September 3 following a complaint lodged by Sameera Paikra, the BJP candidate from Marwahi in the 2013 state Assembly polls. Jogi had won the election.

On Tuesday Jogi was produced before a magistrate who sent him in judicial remand for 14 days, rejecting his bail plea. The bail plea was also turned down by a sessions court. Paikra has alleged that Amit Jogi submitted wrong information about the date and place of his birth in the affidavit while filing nomination for the 2013 polls.

Jogi mentioned his birthplace as Sarbahara village in Bilaspur district, but when he had applied for Indian citizenship he had mentioned that he was born in the United States, according to the complaint. He was booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram