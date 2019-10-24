Ajit Pawar in Baramati Election Results 2019: Ajit Pawar of Congress Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Ajit Pawar is the Nationalist Congress Party's candidate from Baramati constituency for the state assembly polls. He is looking forward to a re-election for a seventh term. A high profile NCP leader, Pawar, who is also the nephew of the party chief Sharad Pawar, had earlier in 2019 resigned as MLA. The 60-year old politician has an experience of three decade in the politics. He has served as served as the deputy chief minister of the state and also the Minister of State for key portfolios like water resources, rural soil conservation development, power and planning.

