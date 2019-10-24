Take the pledge to vote

Ajit Pawar in Baramati Election Results 2019: Ajit Pawar of Congress Leading

Live election result status of Ajit Pawar Baramati Maharashtra Assembly / Vidhab Sabha elections. Check if Ajit Pawar has won or lost, is leading or trailing.

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:21 AM IST
Ajit Pawar in Baramati Election Results 2019: Ajit Pawar of Congress Leading
Live election result status of Ajit Pawar Baramati Maharashtra Assembly / Vidhab Sabha elections. Check if Ajit Pawar has won or lost, is leading or trailing.

Ajit Pawar is the Nationalist Congress Party's candidate from Baramati constituency for the state assembly polls. He is looking forward to a re-election for a seventh term. A high profile NCP leader, Pawar, who is also the nephew of the party chief Sharad Pawar, had earlier in 2019 resigned as MLA. The 60-year old politician has an experience of three decade in the politics. He has served as served as the deputy chief minister of the state and also the Minister of State for key portfolios like water resources, rural soil conservation development, power and planning.

