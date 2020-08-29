Ajit Pawar, Other NCP Leaders Called to Court in 2018 Mumbai Protest Case

Marine Drive police here has asked Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and ten other NCP leaders, who had participated in a protest in 2018, to remain present at Sewree court on August 31, an official said. NCP leaders had staged a protest in October 2018 at Marine Drive Police Station in South Mumbai, which led to a case of unlawful assembly being registered against them.

Apart from Pawar, his current cabinet colleagues Jayant Patil and Dhananjay Munde were also present during the incident. The charge sheet in the case was filed in March 2019 and Pawar and others have been called for collecting copies of the charge sheet, said a police officer, adding that it was a "minor procedure.