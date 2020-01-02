Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Ajit Pawar Set to Get Finance, Ashok Chavan PWD as Uddhav Allocates Portfolios Amid Squabble: Sources

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expanded his month-old ministry on Monday by inducting 36 ministers, including his son Aaditya Thackeray.

News18.com

Updated:January 2, 2020, 3:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ajit Pawar Set to Get Finance, Ashok Chavan PWD as Uddhav Allocates Portfolios Amid Squabble: Sources
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray greets Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar as CM Uddhav Thackeray looks on. (PTI File)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who engineered a midnight coup with the BJP and then made a dramatic return to the NCP, is slated to get the finance and planning portfolio, while Congress leader Ashok Chavan is likely to get the Public Works Department, sources have told News18.

The list of probable portfolios comes amidst wrangling among the constituents of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi over berth allocation. On Thursday, the Shiv Sena admitted there was a tussle among senior leaders of the three ruling alliance parties in Maharashtra for key Cabinet berths, and said some MLAs could not be inducted as ministers because the list of "probables" was huge.

It also took a dim view of some people vandalising the Congress office in Pune to protest against non-inclusion of party MLA Sangram Thopte in the ministry.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expanded his month-old ministry on Monday by inducting 36 ministers, including his son Aaditya Thackeray. "The Cabinet expansion was, indeed, delayed but it finally happened. There were some sparks of disappointment from those who could not make the cut, but the list of probables was huge," the Shiv Sena said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party also said it kept its word by inducting three Independents, who extended support to the Shiv Sena, unlike the Congress and NCP. "A strong and experienced Cabinet is in power, it should be allowed to function," the Sena said.

Here’s the list of probable portfolios:

NCP

Ajit Pawar: Finance and planning

Jayant Patil: Water Resources

Anil Deshmukh: Home

Nawab Malik: Labour

Rajendra Shingne: Health

Dhananjay Munde: Social Justice

Hasan Mushrif: Rural Development

Chhagan Bhujbal: Food and Civil Supply

CONGRESS

Ashok Chavan: PWD

Yashomati Thakur: Women and Child Development

Amit Deshmukh: School Education

Balasaheb Thorat: Revenue

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram