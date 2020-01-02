Ajit Pawar Set to Get Finance, Ashok Chavan PWD as Uddhav Allocates Portfolios Amid Squabble: Sources
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expanded his month-old ministry on Monday by inducting 36 ministers, including his son Aaditya Thackeray.
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray greets Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar as CM Uddhav Thackeray looks on. (PTI File)
Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who engineered a midnight coup with the BJP and then made a dramatic return to the NCP, is slated to get the finance and planning portfolio, while Congress leader Ashok Chavan is likely to get the Public Works Department, sources have told News18.
The list of probable portfolios comes amidst wrangling among the constituents of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi over berth allocation. On Thursday, the Shiv Sena admitted there was a tussle among senior leaders of the three ruling alliance parties in Maharashtra for key Cabinet berths, and said some MLAs could not be inducted as ministers because the list of "probables" was huge.
It also took a dim view of some people vandalising the Congress office in Pune to protest against non-inclusion of party MLA Sangram Thopte in the ministry.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expanded his month-old ministry on Monday by inducting 36 ministers, including his son Aaditya Thackeray. "The Cabinet expansion was, indeed, delayed but it finally happened. There were some sparks of disappointment from those who could not make the cut, but the list of probables was huge," the Shiv Sena said.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led party also said it kept its word by inducting three Independents, who extended support to the Shiv Sena, unlike the Congress and NCP. "A strong and experienced Cabinet is in power, it should be allowed to function," the Sena said.
Here’s the list of probable portfolios:
NCP
Ajit Pawar: Finance and planning
Jayant Patil: Water Resources
Anil Deshmukh: Home
Nawab Malik: Labour
Rajendra Shingne: Health
Dhananjay Munde: Social Justice
Hasan Mushrif: Rural Development
Chhagan Bhujbal: Food and Civil Supply
CONGRESS
Ashok Chavan: PWD
Yashomati Thakur: Women and Child Development
Amit Deshmukh: School Education
Balasaheb Thorat: Revenue
