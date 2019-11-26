Ajit Pawar Should be Persuaded Back to NCP, Chhagan Bhujbal Tells Sharad Pawar
Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar, who had lent support to the BJP-led government on Saturday, resigned as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.
File photo of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. (PTI)
Mumbai: Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday appealed to the party chief Sharad Pawar that senior leader Ajit Pawar be persuaded to return to the party fold keeping his "contribution" to the organisation in mind.
The development led to the collapse of the four-day-old government headed by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also stepped down in afternoon.
Speaking at the joint meeting of the 'Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi' of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, Bhujbal said Ajit Pawar's presence was necessary to strengthen the fledgling alliance.
In a late night development, Chief Ministerial nominee of the Aghadi, Uddhav Thackeray, on Tuesday night reached Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai to stake claim to form government.
"Several people have worked hard for the the NCP. I want to mention, Ajit Dada's contribution is big in this regard. Mistakes happen...We need some key people to be around to strengthen this alliance," Bhujbal said.
He said state unit NCP president Jayant Patil and senior leader Praful Patel take initiative to bring back Ajit Pawar.
"We request you to allow us to do that," Bhujbal appealed to Sharad Pawar. After Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP on Saturday and announced support to the BJP, he was sacked by the NCP as
the legislature party leader.
