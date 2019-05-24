English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ajit Singh in Muzaffarnagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Singh Loses
Live election result status of Ajit Singh in Muzaffarnagar constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Check if Ajit Singh has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader is the candidate of the Samajwadi Party-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh from Muzaffarnagar. He faces former Union minister Sanjiv Balyan of the BJP. Singh enjoys massive support from the Jat community in the region and will be banking on their consolidated support. However, the Jat vote remains divided.
Muzaffarnagar Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
573780
49.46%
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
RLD
567254
48.90%
Ajit Singh
NOTA
5110
0.44%
Nota
IND
4887
0.42%
Neel Kumar
IND
2705
0.23%
Yajpal Singh Rathi
BLSP
2422
0.21%
Krishan Pal Singh
BBSP
1262
0.11%
S.S.K.S. Gangwal
JSTP
949
0.08%
Jaipal Singh Saini
MKUP
687
0.06%
Mangeram Kashyap
IND
557
0.05%
Ankit
IND
458
0.04%
Ashok
Farmers in the sugarcane belt too are not pleased with Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, with their sugarcane dues not yet cleared. Singh is also fighting for political legacy of his father, former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, who remains a patron saint of the community and to farmers in the region.
