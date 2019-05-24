Ajit Singh in Muzaffarnagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Singh Loses

live Status party name candidate name BJP Sanjeev Kumar Balyan BJP Sanjeev Kumar Balyan WON

Muzaffarnagar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 573780 49.46% Sanjeev Kumar Balyan Won RLD 567254 48.90% Ajit Singh NOTA 5110 0.44% Nota IND 4887 0.42% Neel Kumar IND 2705 0.23% Yajpal Singh Rathi BLSP 2422 0.21% Krishan Pal Singh BBSP 1262 0.11% S.S.K.S. Gangwal JSTP 949 0.08% Jaipal Singh Saini MKUP 687 0.06% Mangeram Kashyap IND 557 0.05% Ankit IND 458 0.04% Ashok

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader is the candidate of the Samajwadi Party-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh from Muzaffarnagar. He faces former Union minister Sanjiv Balyan of the BJP. Singh enjoys massive support from the Jat community in the region and will be banking on their consolidated support. However, the Jat vote remains divided.The community had voted for BJP in 2014 and allegiances will differ from village to village. As part of the gathbandan, Singh should also get the majority Dalit and minority vote as well. The Muzaffarnagar riots also loom large on the elections.Farmers in the sugarcane belt too are not pleased with Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, with their sugarcane dues not yet cleared. Singh is also fighting for political legacy of his father, former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, who remains a patron saint of the community and to farmers in the region.