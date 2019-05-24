Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Ajit Singh in Muzaffarnagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Singh Loses

Live election result status of Ajit Singh in Muzaffarnagar constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Check if Ajit Singh has won or lost, is leading or trailing.

Updated:May 24, 2019, 8:58 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ajit Singh in Muzaffarnagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Singh Loses
Live election result status of Ajit Singh in Muzaffarnagar constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Check if Ajit Singh has won or lost, is leading or trailing.


live

Status

party name
candidate name
BJP
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan

BJP

Sanjeev Kumar Balyan

WON

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader is the candidate of the Samajwadi Party-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh from Muzaffarnagar. He faces former Union minister Sanjiv Balyan of the BJP. Singh enjoys massive support from the Jat community in the region and will be banking on their consolidated support. However, the Jat vote remains divided.

Muzaffarnagar Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
573780
49.46%
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
RLD
567254
48.90%
Ajit Singh
NOTA
5110
0.44%
Nota
IND
4887
0.42%
Neel Kumar
IND
2705
0.23%
Yajpal Singh Rathi
BLSP
2422
0.21%
Krishan Pal Singh
BBSP
1262
0.11%
S.S.K.S. Gangwal
JSTP
949
0.08%
Jaipal Singh Saini
MKUP
687
0.06%
Mangeram Kashyap
IND
557
0.05%
Ankit
IND
458
0.04%
Ashok
The community had voted for BJP in 2014 and allegiances will differ from village to village. As part of the gathbandan, Singh should also get the majority Dalit and minority vote as well. The Muzaffarnagar riots also loom large on the elections.

Farmers in the sugarcane belt too are not pleased with Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, with their sugarcane dues not yet cleared. Singh is also fighting for political legacy of his father, former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, who remains a patron saint of the community and to farmers in the region.








(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram