Ajmer Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Ajmer Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Mukesh Gena IND -- -- Soniya Regar NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Pramod Kumar APOI -- -- Vishram Babu BJP -- -- Bhagirath Chaudhary INC -- -- Riju Jhunjhunwala BSP -- -- Durga Lal Regar

13. Ajmer is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.25% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.87%. The estimated literacy level of Ajmer is 67.47%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sanwar Lal Jat of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,71,983 votes which was 14.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.16% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Sachin Pilot of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 76,135 votes which was 9.87% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 52.58% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 68.73% and in 2009, the constituency registered 53% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ajmer was: Vacant () . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,69,322 men, 8,13,938 women and 1 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Ajmer is: 26.4691 74.639Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अजमेर, राजस्थान (Hindi); আজমের, রাজস্থান (Bengali); अजमेर, राजस्थान (Marathi); અજમેર, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); அஜ்மீர், ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); అజ్మీర్, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಅಜ್ಮೀರ್, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); അജ്മീർ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).