Ajmer Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ajmer (अजमेर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sanwar Lal Jat of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,71,983 votes which was 14.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.16% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Sachin Pilot of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 76,135 votes which was 9.87% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 52.58% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 8 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 68.73% and in 2009, the constituency registered 53% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ajmer was: Vacant () . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,69,322 men, 8,13,938 women and 1 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ajmer Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Ajmer is: 26.4691 74.639
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अजमेर, राजस्थान (Hindi); আজমের, রাজস্থান (Bengali); अजमेर, राजस्थान (Marathi); અજમેર, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); அஜ்மீர், ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); అజ్మీర్, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಅಜ್ಮೀರ್, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); അജ്മീർ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).
