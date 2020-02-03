Akali Dal Expels Veteran Leader Dhindsa and His MLA Son For Lamenting Nepotism Within Party

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday expelled its Rajya Sabha MP and veteran leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and his legislator son Parminder Singh from the party for lamenting that the party was being run in an "undemocratic manner" and controlled by "a family".

Confirming the development, party spokesman and senior leader Daljit Singh Cheema told the media that the decision was taken in the party's core committee meeting held here and presided over by Member of Parliament Sukhbir Badal.

A day before this decision, former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal at a rally in Sangrur town, the stronghold of Dhindsas, said the father-son stabbed the party in the back.

"None would be allowed to weaken the SGPC (Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee) at any cost," he said.

Also, SAD chief Sukhbir called Sukhdev Dhindsa a "traitor".

The core committee on January 11 had suspended and charge-sheeted the father-son duo for anti-party activities.

At that time, Sukhdev Dhindsa said the fight was on between the Akali Dal of Sukhbir Badal and the "real" Akali Dal.

"Sukhbir and his coterie have taken over the party completely. Our fight is with them and the real Akali Dal," he told the media.

He said like them many other leaders were feeling suffocated, but they were yet to speak out.

Dhindsa and his son, who is legislator from Lehra, have resigned from key posts recently saying the party was not run in a democratic manner.

