POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Akali Leader Shot Dead after an Argument in Punjab's Batala

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at Chak Kulian village when victim Manjot and his two friends tried to stop one Joginder Singh from filling a pond with sand.

  • PTI Batala
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 6:53 PM IST
Share this:

A 24-year-old local Akali leader was allegedly shot dead after an argument in Punjab's Batala, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at Chak Kulian village when victim Manjot and his two friends tried to stop one Joginder Singh from filling a pond with sand.

The issue led to an altercation between Manjot and Joginder.

In the meantime, Joginder's son Gurdeep Singh brought a pistol from his home and allegedly fired at Manjot and his friends, a relative of the victim alleged.

Local Akali leader Ravi Karan Singh Kahlon alleged that Gurdeep is a Congress worker. Gurdeep is an advocate by profession.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Balbir Singh ruled out any political motive behind the killing.

The victim's friends-- Lovedeep Singh (35) and Arshpreet Singh (18)too sustained bullet injuries, police said.

Batala Senior Superintendent of Police Opinderjit Singh Ghumman said a case has been registered against Gurdeep Singh, Joginder Singh and three others under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and the Arms Act.

No arrest has been made so far, police said.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading