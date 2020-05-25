Akali Leader Shot Dead after an Argument in Punjab's Batala

A 24-year-old local Akali leader was allegedly shot dead after an argument in Punjab's Batala, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at Chak Kulian village when victim Manjot and his two friends tried to stop one Joginder Singh from filling a pond with sand.

The issue led to an altercation between Manjot and Joginder.

In the meantime, Joginder's son Gurdeep Singh brought a pistol from his home and allegedly fired at Manjot and his friends, a relative of the victim alleged.

Local Akali leader Ravi Karan Singh Kahlon alleged that Gurdeep is a Congress worker. Gurdeep is an advocate by profession.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Balbir Singh ruled out any political motive behind the killing.

The victim's friends-- Lovedeep Singh (35) and Arshpreet Singh (18)too sustained bullet injuries, police said.

Batala Senior Superintendent of Police Opinderjit Singh Ghumman said a case has been registered against Gurdeep Singh, Joginder Singh and three others under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and the Arms Act.

No arrest has been made so far, police said.