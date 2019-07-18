Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

After PM Modi's Rap, Akash Vijayvargiya Apologises for Assaulting Civic Official With Bat

Akash Vijayvargiya, MLA from Indore-3 landed in a controversy when a video circulated showed the MLA beating a civic officer with a cricket bat in Indore on June 26 during a removal drive by the municipal authorities.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:July 18, 2019, 10:37 AM IST
After PM Modi's Rap, Akash Vijayvargiya Apologises for Assaulting Civic Official With Bat
File photo of BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya.
After receiving flak from party members, including the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for his unruly behaviour, BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya has reportedly tendered an apology to the party for beating a civic officer on June 26.

According to party sources, Akash, son of BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, had called in state party head Rakesh Singh and Secretary Suhas Bhagat on July 12. After the meeting, he forwarded a letter to the party high command and promised not to repeat the mistake in future.

Akash Vijayvargiya, MLA from Indore-3 landed in a controversy when a video circulated showed the MLA beating a civic officer with a cricket bat in Indore on June 26 during a removal drive by the municipal authorities. He was arrested after the incident.

Vijayvargiya who is attending the Monsoon Session in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly has chosen to remain silent on the incident.

Many leaders have gone public in their condemnation of the incident. PM Modi during a party meeting in New Delhi had slammed Vijayvargiya calling for expulsion of such leaders.

Recently former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan too had said that what Akash did was wrong.

Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders also used the opportunity to take a dig at the party. “BJP's words and deeds are not the same," said Jitu Patwari, Higher Education Minister in Madhya Pradesh Cabinet.

