Akash Vijayvargiya Holds Meeting of Over 100 BJP Workers in Covid-19 Hotspot Indore, No Action Yet

Indore: Just months after receiving flak for hitting a civic official with a cricket bat, Indore-3 MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vjayvargiya, has come under the scanner again for holding a meeting of over 100 party members.

Amid lockdown prohibitions in place, Vijayvargiya junior had convened a meeting of BJP workers in Indore on Wednesday at a community centre in Patnipura area.

Video footage of the purported meeting reveals that over 100 party workers were present there, a breach of social distancing norms.

After the meeting, Akash Vijayvargiya spoke to the media and justified the gathering, saying it was meant to distribute ration to the public during the lockdown. He claimed that five workers from each ward were present in the meeting and all had valid curfew passes.

The MLA added that public representatives were required to be concerned about the public and he, too, wanted to ensure that nobody slept with an empty stomach.

"The poor are without work for 45 days, so someone needs to arrange for ration," he said, adding that party workers had been given gloves and masks during the distribution drive.

Congress' Indore unit had, however, slammed the meeting and had sought action against MLA.

While replying to media queries on Friday, Indore collector Manish Singh said that he has directed the sub-divisional magistrate to look into the details surrounding the meeting.

“We are looking into various aspects like who attended the meet, which issues were raised and whether social distancing was followed or not,” said Singh. He added that he would be able to comment only after looking into all these aspects.

Indore is among the cities worst-affected by the coronavirus outbreak and as on Friday, the city has reported 1727 cases, including 86 deaths.