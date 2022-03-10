Akbarpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Akbarpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Bhanu Pratap (IND), Brijesh Kumar (IND), Chandra Prakash Verma (BSP), Dharmraj Nishad (BJP), Priyanka (INC), Ram Achal Rajbhar (SP), Chandresh (ASPKR), Jitendra Kumar (BJMP), Durvijay Pal (VPI), Manoj Kumar (RJASP), Mool Chand Jaiswal (AAP), Suresh Kumar (MAP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 64.16%, which is -2.58% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ram Achal Rajbhar of BSP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Akbarpur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.281 Akbarpur (अकबरपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Akbarpur is part of Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.9% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.23%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,28,650 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,74,876 were male and 1,53,747 female and 27 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Akbarpur in 2019 was: 879 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,42,270 eligible electors, of which 1,64,939 were male,1,41,213 female and 9 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,68,672 eligible electors, of which 1,45,089 were male, 1,23,570 female and 13 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Akbarpur in 2017 was 164. In 2012, there were 94 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ram Achal Rajbhar of BSP won in this seat defeating Ram Murti Verma of SP by a margin of 14,013 which was 6.86% of the total votes cast for the seat. BSP had a vote share of 35.4% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ram Murti Verma of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sanjay Kumar of BSP by a margin of 26,286 votes which was 14.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 51.31% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 281 Akbarpur Assembly segment of the 55. Ambedkar Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Praveen Kumar Nishad of BJP won the Ambedkar Nagar Parliament seat defeating Bheeshma Shankar of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Ambedkar Nagar Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 18 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.16%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.74%, while it was 66.12% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Akbarpur went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.281 Akbarpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 328. In 2012, there were 280 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.281 Akbarpur comprises of the following areas of Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 4 Akbarpur, 5 Sikandarpur, 6 Rampur Sakarwari and Akbarpur Municipal Board of 4 Akbarpur Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Akbarpur constituency, which are: Sadar, Kadipur, Katehari, Tanda, Jalalpur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Akbarpur is approximately 388 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Akbarpur is: 26°24’18.4"N 82°33’46.4"E.

