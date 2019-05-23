English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akbarpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Akbarpur (अकबरपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
44. Akbarpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Doab region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.49% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.06%. The estimated literacy level of Akbarpur is 76.73%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1730947 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Devendra Singh @ Bhole Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 2,78,997 votes which was 28.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.58% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 18 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Rajaram Pal of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 32,043 votes which was 5.03% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 30.20% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 17 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.93% and in 2009, the constituency registered 43.63% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Akbarpur was: Devendra Singh (Bhole Singh) (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,77,669 men, 7,90,872 women and 94 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Akbarpur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Akbarpur is: 26.3832 79.9488
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अकबरपुर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); আকবরপুর, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); अकबरपू, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); અકબરપુર, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); அக்பர்பூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); అక్బర్ పూర్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಅಕ್ಬರ್ ಪುರ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); അക്ബർപൂർ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Akbarpur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SBJP
--
--
Ashok Paswan
ADBP
--
--
Amit Tripathi
PSP(L)
--
--
Mahendra Singh Yadav
JD(U)
--
--
Ravi Sachan
BSCP
--
--
Saurabh Mishra
RJTP
--
--
Prof. Ramgopal Sankhwar
INC
--
--
Rajaram Pal
BSP
--
--
Nisha Sachan
IND
--
--
Niraj Kumar Pasi Advocate
IND
--
--
Arun Kumar
IND
--
--
Manoj Gupta
IND
--
--
Vikas Tripathi
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Sunil Kumar
BJP
--
--
Devendra Singh 'Bhole'
