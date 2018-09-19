Akhilesh Yadav’s Attack on Modi Govt Backfires after NITI Aayog Points out Factual Errors in His Tweet

जिनके गर्भ में देश का भविष्य पल रहा है, उनके लिए बनी योजना का निष्क्रिय पड़े रहना वास्तव में गहरी चिंता का विषय है. ये ‘घोषणाकारी सरकार’ किसी भी काम को अंजाम तक पहुँचाना नहीं जानती है. दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण! pic.twitter.com/iFQxIuxszh — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) 15 September 2018

Sir pl recheck. The news item is factually incorrect.

As on 13th September,2018, position of PMMVY in UP is as follows:-



Beneficiaries enrolled- 8,28,032

Beneficiaries paid- 5,80,254

Amount disbursed- Rs. 188.80 Crore@CMOfficeUP @ChiefSecyUP @MinistryWCD @PIB_India https://t.co/5CQIGOFcqV — Alok Kumar 🇮🇳 (@IasAlok) 18 September 2018

In what can be termed an embarrassment for Samajwadi Party Chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav, NITI Aayog Adviser Alok Kumar has pointed out factual errors in the data quoted by Akhilesh in a recent tweet about the zero utilisation of funds under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana in UP.On the September 15, Akhilesh had tweeted a screenshot and wrote, “The scheme for all who are taking care of the country’s future in their womb remains inactive and is a matter of grave concern. This government has just been doing announcements and nothing else, which are very unfortunate.” The image shared along with this tweet said, “No money spent from 336 crore under PM maternity scheme in UP.”Responding to the tweet, Kumar on September 18 tweeted: “Sir pl recheck. The news item is factually incorrect. As on 13th September 2018, position of PMMVY in UP is as follows:- Beneficiaries enrolled- 8,28,032, Beneficiaries paid:- 5,80,254 and Amount disbursed:- Rs 188.80 crore.”Sensing an opportunity to attack the Samajwadi Party leader, Mrityunjay Kumar, media advisor to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, tweeted, “Akhilesh Yadav Ji, you should not close your eyes and ignore facts. Now for former secretary is showing you the mirror. More than 1.5 lakh toilets and 15 lakh houses have been built in last one and a half years, which you cannot do it five years. Even in the places like Etah, Etawah and Kannauj double work was done from what your government did (sic).”