English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Hindu Mahasabha Members Arrested For Celebrating Nathuram Godse’s Birth Anniversary in Gujarat
Congress condemned the incident and lodged protests against the birth anniversary celebrations of Gandhi’s assassin.
The Hindu Mahasabha members were said to have celebrated Nathuram Godse’s birth anniversary on Sunday night in Limbayat area of Surat city.
Loading...
Ahmedabad: Even as the country is set to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary this year, a major row erupted in Gujarat after reports emerged that Akhil Bharatiya Hindi Mahasabha (ABHM) activists celebrated the birth anniversary of Nathuram Godse
Congress condemned the incident and lodged protests against the birth anniversary celebrations of Gandhi’s assassin.
“We have detained six people who were involved in the celebrations of Nathuram Godse’s birth anniversary and booked them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Those arrested were identified as Hiresh
Mashru, Vala Bharvad, Viral Malvi, Hitesh Sonara, Yogesh Patel and Manish Kalal. Surat police acted swiftly against these people,’’ Surat police said in a statement.
The Hindu Mahasabha members are said to have celebrated Nathuram Godse’s birth anniversary on Sunday night (May 19) in Limbayat area of Surat city.
The Hindu Mahasabha activists had placed Godse’s photo outside Panchmukhi Hanuman temple in Sanjaynagar area of Limbayat in Surat city and garlanded it. They also lit 109 earthen lamps and distributed sweets to mark Godse’s 109th birth anniversary.
Godse was born in Pune district’s Baramati, then part of the Bombay Presidency, on May 19 in 1910.
“For the first time, Godse’s followers are openly celebrating his birth anniversary in Surat city. A video of Godse’s birth anniversary celebrations has gone viral on social media,’’ sources said.
Congress condemned the incident, demanding an inquiry.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel told reporters that BJP’s stand on the matter is clear and the party stands by Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy. “Our government in the Centre is celebrating Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary in a big way to spread Bapu’s message,” he said.
“We will not tolerate those who try to distort Bapu’s idea and legacy,’’ he added.
Earlier, on November 15, 2017, the Hindu Mahasabha had installed a 32-inch bust of Godse at its Gwalior office, which the administration then removed.
Godse has become one of the most contentious topics of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls after actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan referred to him as the country's first "Hindu extremist". Following this, BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate - Pragya Singh Thakur- termed him a "deshbhakt".
Thakur apologized for her remarks, after backlash from all quarters.
Nobel laureate Kailash Sathyarthi had tweeted that Nathuram Godse killed Gandhi's body, but "people like Pragya are killing the soul, non-violence, peace, tolerance and the soul of India". He also appealed to the BJP to "immediately take her out of the party in compliance with the Raj dharma".
Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse was executed in Ambala jail on November 15, 1949.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also condemned Pragya Thakur’s statement on Godse and said that he will not forgive her for insulting Bapu,’’.
Congress condemned the incident and lodged protests against the birth anniversary celebrations of Gandhi’s assassin.
“We have detained six people who were involved in the celebrations of Nathuram Godse’s birth anniversary and booked them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Those arrested were identified as Hiresh
Mashru, Vala Bharvad, Viral Malvi, Hitesh Sonara, Yogesh Patel and Manish Kalal. Surat police acted swiftly against these people,’’ Surat police said in a statement.
The Hindu Mahasabha members are said to have celebrated Nathuram Godse’s birth anniversary on Sunday night (May 19) in Limbayat area of Surat city.
The Hindu Mahasabha activists had placed Godse’s photo outside Panchmukhi Hanuman temple in Sanjaynagar area of Limbayat in Surat city and garlanded it. They also lit 109 earthen lamps and distributed sweets to mark Godse’s 109th birth anniversary.
Godse was born in Pune district’s Baramati, then part of the Bombay Presidency, on May 19 in 1910.
“For the first time, Godse’s followers are openly celebrating his birth anniversary in Surat city. A video of Godse’s birth anniversary celebrations has gone viral on social media,’’ sources said.
Congress condemned the incident, demanding an inquiry.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel told reporters that BJP’s stand on the matter is clear and the party stands by Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy. “Our government in the Centre is celebrating Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary in a big way to spread Bapu’s message,” he said.
“We will not tolerate those who try to distort Bapu’s idea and legacy,’’ he added.
Earlier, on November 15, 2017, the Hindu Mahasabha had installed a 32-inch bust of Godse at its Gwalior office, which the administration then removed.
Godse has become one of the most contentious topics of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls after actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan referred to him as the country's first "Hindu extremist". Following this, BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate - Pragya Singh Thakur- termed him a "deshbhakt".
Thakur apologized for her remarks, after backlash from all quarters.
Nobel laureate Kailash Sathyarthi had tweeted that Nathuram Godse killed Gandhi's body, but "people like Pragya are killing the soul, non-violence, peace, tolerance and the soul of India". He also appealed to the BJP to "immediately take her out of the party in compliance with the Raj dharma".
Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse was executed in Ambala jail on November 15, 1949.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also condemned Pragya Thakur’s statement on Godse and said that he will not forgive her for insulting Bapu,’’.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Brienne 'Journaling' Jamie's Story in 'Game of Thrones' Has Turned into a Hilarious Meme
- Now That Huawei Cannot Use Android For The Phones it Makes, What Are Its Options (Updated)
- John Wick Snaps and Breaks Avengers Endgame's Magic Box Office Spell
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Hazlewood World Cup Snub The Right Decision: Langer
- Pakistan's Asif Ali to Leave England Tour After Daughter's Demise
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results