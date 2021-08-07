Akhil Gogoi Meets Mamata Banerjee: Set to 'Join TMC', Will the Leader Cement Bengal CM's Reach in Assam?

Indian peasant activist and Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi met West Bengal Chief Minister on Saturday in Kolkata, amid hopes of the leader joining TMC.

Gogoi told CNN-News18 that he was keen to work with Banerjee, whom he sees as a Prime Ministerial candidate, as “only she can oust communal fascist power".

According to Gogoi, it is high time regional parties form a confederation and fight together.

Gogoi had been at the forefront of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in Assam.

Even as the Trinamool Congress has not given any statement on Gogoi’s comments or meeting with the CM, party insiders said TMC wants to associate with him, as well. Gogoi, meanwhile, has said the TMC has offered him a place, which ‘he is looking forward to’.

TMC is now focusing on their ‘road to Delhi’, and for that they need to pay attention to states which can give them good numbers, and Assam is a candidate for that.

With Bengali population in some regions of Assam, Gogoi’s help would cement Banerjee’s reach in the state.

Mamata Banerjee is one of the senior-most leaders in the Ppposition and her spirit to fight is what draws people to her, said Akhil.

When Gogoi will join the party remains to be seen, but it has become fairly clear the leader will be with the ruling West Bengal party for 2024.

Akhil was behind bars during the anti-CAA movement and that is one issue the leader hopes to bring to the forefront.

