Akhilesh Accepts Amit Shah's Open Challenge, Says He's Ready for Debate on Development, Jobs & Farmers

Lucknow: Former chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has said that he is ready for a debate with leaders of the Bharaiya Janata Party (BJP), but the issue would have to be development, farmers and unemployment.

The SP chief said that he is willing to speak on these issues at any place and time of the BJP’s choice.

Speaking to reporters on 10th death anniversary of former Samajwadi Party leader Janeshwar Mishra, Yadav said, “I am ready for debate with the BJP anytime and anywhere. However, the topics would have to be development, unemployment and issues faced by farmers. The BJP is continuously distracting people from the core issues and dividing the country on the lines of religion and communalism.”

“The language used by Home Minister Amit Shah on the issue of CAA is not democratic. BJP leaders are using languages like ‘thok denge’ and ‘zuban khich lenge’. The anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests are not just being organised by the Samajwadi Party, but also the women who are coming out in large numbers against the discriminatory law. The BJP can’t suppress the voice of the common man. The BJP is afraid of a caste-based census, because it knows that would end the entire Hindu-Muslim debate,” he said.

On Tuesday, while addressing a pro-CAA rally in Lucknow, Shah challenged Yadav for a debate on the new law. He also clarified the government was in no mood to roll back the amendment to the Citizenship Act and those protesting may continue to do so, while adding leaders of opposition parties were misleading people on the CAA for vested interests.

