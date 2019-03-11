Akhilesh and Mayawati Candidature Eagerly Awaited, Suspense Heightens After Poll Dates Announcement

: With the announcement of polling dates for 17th Lok Sabha, all eyes are on the state of Uttar Pradesh which sends 80 MPs to Lok Sabha. With not much time left for the first phase of polls starting 11th April, candidature of Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati is still a question for many.Highly placed sources in both the parties have told News18 that there are two possibilities under consideration by both the leaders. The first possibility posits that both the leaders may restrain themselves from contesting 2019 Lok Sabha Polls. However, if that happens, it will not be sending out a good message among the SP-BSP cadres.The other possibility is that both the leaders contest Lok Sabha polls. This will be preferred by the BJP as both the leaders will be busy managing their respective seats. Furthermore, an SP-BSP alliance will also be sending out a larger political message to the BJP.Under the second scenario, it is speculated that Akhilesh Yadav might contest from Azamgarh seat whereas BSP Chief Mayawati may contest from Nagina or Ambedkar Nagar constituencies.The Samajwadi Party Chief and former Chief Minister of the state Akhilesh Yadav had earlier announced that he will be contesting from his wife Dimple Yadav’s seat in 2019 and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav will be contesting from Mainpuri.However, as per latest announcements by the party Dimple Yadav will be once again contesting from Kannauj while SP Patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav will shift to Mainpuri from Azamgarh. With this allotment, chances are that Akhilesh may want to contest from the empty seat of Azamgarh.The present political environment in Uttar Pradesh is also highly anticipating BSP Chief Mayawati’s candidature announcement, who after becoming the National President of BSP in 2003 had decided not to contest the direct polls.Since then Mayawati has jumbled her presence between the UP assembly while being the Chief Minister of the state, and the Rajya Sabha from where she had resigned in 2017.At the moment there are two constituencies of Ambedkar Nagar and Nagina which have a high probability of seeing BSP Chief as the candidate. The Ambedkar Nagar district which is located in close proximity to Faizabad has often been seen as BSP's citadel as BSP Supremo Mayawati has represented this parliamentary seat several times since 1998. The other seat of Nagina is on the cards because it is a reserved seat now while Ambedkar Nagar is not.