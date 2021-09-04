Akhilesh and Priyanka Should Stop Shedding Crocodile Tears: Siddharth Nath Singh

The Uttar Pradesh Minister and Government Spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh attacked Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi alleging their involvement in negating the efforts of the government.

“This is the time for ‘so-called’ responsible leaders like Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party and Priyanka Gandhi of Congress to show compassion for those suffering from viral fever instead of shedding crocodile tears on Twitter," Singh said here in a statement.

He further stated that it was a matter of shame for these leaders who were still sitting in their cosy drawing rooms and tweeting against the government while the State government was taking all measures to provide relief to its people. “Akhilesh and Priyanka did the same during the second wave of Covid and indulged in the same tactics trying to negate the efforts of the Yogi government," added Singh.

He said they cannot see how the UP CM reached Firozabad promptly to oversee the health facilities and came on the ground to review the situation of the floods in the Eastern UP instead leaders of both the opposition parties were seen doing only lip service and were absent during the hour of need.

The senior UP Minister said that the CM took some proactive measures against some careless doctors including the CMO. Senior officials of the government have been asked to camp in every district to keep an eye on the situation. “There are clear instructions from the Chief Minister that dengue and other seasonal diseases including viral fever will be treated free of cost in government hospitals. For the prevention of these diseases, along with awareness, a massive campaign of cleaning and fogging is being run in the entire State. Sadly, these two leaders cannot see all these things," he pointed out.

The response of Singh came in the wake of tweets of SP President Akhilesh Yadav and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra putting the government in the dock for children suffering from the outbreak of viral fever in Firozabad and some other western districts.

