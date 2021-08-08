Akhilesh Attacks BJP Govt over Covid Deaths, Says His Party to Probe Matter When It Comes to Power in 2022

Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that BJP was responsible for deaths in the second wave of Covid-19 and the matter will be investigated when his party comes to power in 2022.

Attacking the BJP while addressing the workers of Mahan Dal, an ally of SP, at the party’s headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav said, “The people of BJP can do anything… BJP has crossed all the limits of shamelessness. They say no one died due to oxygen in Corona. BJP is responsible for the deaths during the Corona period, the death due to corona will be investigated in the SP government. Also, when the Samajwadi government is formed, those who have lost their lives from Corona will be helped in every way,” said Yadav.

On the farmers’ issue, Yadav said, “They (BJP) claim to be the biggest sympathisers of the backwards, but they have beaten the backwards with sticks. In 2022, you teach them a lesson with votes. Can’t say anything about the language and knowledge of the Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath)… Actually, the people of BJP do not like development, so they want to talk about other things. Beware of them, they can do any propaganda in the village.”

Mahan Dal chief Keshav Dev Maurya was also present on the occasion along with thousands of his supporters.

Yadav said the event was held to show “our support to our farmers, and Mahan Dal has also raised the issue on a large scale. Our first joint rally was held on the issue of farmers. Till now, we were aiming at 350-plus seats but now we can easily cross 400 seats with Mahan Dal on our side.”

Meanwhile, reacting to Yadav’s statement on the language used by CM Yogi Adityanath, UP government spokesperson and cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh said, “I fail to understand why does Akhilesh Yadav hate the word “Abba” so much? He has no problems with the word Daddy, which is an English word, but “Abba” is an Urdu word and is respectful. People tweeting from their drawing rooms now have problems with the language being used. It seems that SP people are rattled by the growing power of the BJP.”

