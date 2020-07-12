Akhilesh Calls for Home Quarantine of Patients with Mild Covid-19 Symptoms, Suggests 4-day Work Week

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday suggested the Uttar Pradesh government to implement a four-day working week to contain coronavirus instead of imposing a stricter lockdown on weekends. The SP chief, however, said emergency services should operate round-the-clock on all days.

The former chief minister's reaction came on a day the government decided to impose stricter curbs across the state from coming Saturday amid a spike in infection cases.

He further said that it would be better if people with mild COVID-19 symptoms are allowed to stay in home quarantine as it would ease the pressure on hospitals in the state and also make sure that there are enough beds for serious patients.

Earlier, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi said restrictions will remain in place at least for July.

Yadav said, "Instead of imposing a lockdown on weekends, the government should implement a four-day workweek system in view of the COVID-19 spread and it should be for a long period."

"The government should concentrate on increasing the efficiency of the workforce and develop a new work culture so that nothing is affected," he added.

The SP chief said while Monday to Thursday should be working days, the closure should be effective from Friday to Sunday. It will not only check the spread of the virus but also help people concentrate on their health, he said.

Earlier in the day, the government said that markets across the state would remain open for five days a week, while weekends will be reserved for their sanitisation.

Regarding home quarantine facilities for patients with mild symptoms of coronavirus, Yadav said beds should be reserved for serious patients.

“Many serious patients are facing harassment in the name of coronavirus. In the maternity ward of District Women's Hospital, Barabanki, COVID OT, COVID ward and COVID delivery room were all found to have dampness and other construction flaws while the construction cost of of this 100-bed hospital was said to be around Rs 20 crore,” said the Samajwadi Party chief.

“Complaints of patients waiting for hours and negligence in treatment are also common in Lucknow's renowned King George Medical University. A resident of Sitapur had a fracture in his leg, but he was not treated for hours in the name of virus-related investigation. One Sumit of Rae Bareli had to suffer for 19 hours before getting proper treatment. The UP Health Department should make proper arrangements for patients in this regard, while the government should also be sensitive towards serious patients,” he added.

Hitting out at the Yogi Adityanath government over non-creation of new medical facilities, the SP leader said not a single new medical college was set during the BJP regime.

“There is a shortage of doctors, para-medical staff in hospitals. The system of free treatment during the Samajwadi government was also related to serious diseases like kidney, heart, liver and cancer. A cancer hospital was also set up in Lucknow. MBBS seats in the state were doubled. 108 Samajwadi Ambulance Service was started to bring patients to hospital. 102 number service was launched to bring pregnant women to hospitals. All these services were ruined by the BJP government. The government has nothing to do with the public's problems,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)